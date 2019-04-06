Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 1,607 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,335% compared to the average daily volume of 112 call options.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BR shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 8th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Sunday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.67.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $109.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a one year low of $91.34 and a one year high of $138.24.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.15). Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 43.95%. The company had revenue of $953.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Alan J. Weber sold 1,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.36, for a total value of $198,712.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,588 shares in the company, valued at $5,177,371.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 26.8% during the first quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 42,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 8,994 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 365.0% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.4% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.7% during the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 91,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,498,000 after acquiring an additional 8,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 37.4% during the first quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 14,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

