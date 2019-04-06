Stitch Fix Inc (SFIX) Director Sells $185,315.00 in Stock

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) Director Marka Hansen sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total transaction of $185,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Marka Hansen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 26th, Marka Hansen sold 5,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $140,150.00.

On Thursday, March 21st, Marka Hansen sold 20,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $585,000.00.

On Friday, March 15th, Marka Hansen sold 3,500 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total transaction of $111,125.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $27.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 3.33. Stitch Fix Inc has a 12-month low of $16.05 and a 12-month high of $52.44.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $370.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.28 million. Stitch Fix had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 15.47%. On average, analysts predict that Stitch Fix Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 57,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 17,763 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 464.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after buying an additional 62,266 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 246.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,447,000 after buying an additional 56,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the fourth quarter valued at $3,849,000. 28.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on shares of Stitch Fix to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stitch Fix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Stitch Fix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

