Stifel Financial Corp Trims Stake in Mdu Resources Group Inc (MDU)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Mdu Resources Group were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Mdu Resources Group by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 86,021 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Mdu Resources Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,653,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $453,510,000 after acquiring an additional 259,933 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Mdu Resources Group by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 265,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,813,000 after acquiring an additional 78,378 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Mdu Resources Group by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,728,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,412,000 after acquiring an additional 393,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Mdu Resources Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $943,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mdu Resources Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MDU shares. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mdu Resources Group in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mdu Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd.

In other Mdu Resources Group news, Director David M. Sparby acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.75 per share, for a total transaction of $77,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,726 shares in the company, valued at $121,694.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MDU stock opened at $26.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.67. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.73 and a fifty-two week high of $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Mdu Resources Group had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 6.01%. Mdu Resources Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $0.2025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Mdu Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.70%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/06/stifel-financial-corp-trims-stake-in-mdu-resources-group-inc-mdu.html.

Mdu Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Mdu Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mdu Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.