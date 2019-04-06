Stifel Financial Corp Grows Holdings in Black Stone Minerals LP (BSM)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,397 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 11,125 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $387,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $448,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $468,000. Institutional investors own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $21.00 target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of BSM stock opened at $17.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Black Stone Minerals LP has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $19.29.

In related news, SVP Luke Stevens Putman sold 34,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $555,592.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 263,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,298,335.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey P. Wood sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $140,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,219 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,934.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,785 shares of company stock valued at $2,060,194 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.9 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 2.1 million acres located in 41 states and 64 onshore basins in the continental United States.

