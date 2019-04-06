Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 3,170 Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (ILF)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,815 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.08% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ILF. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,608,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,783,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,770,000 after purchasing an additional 998,707 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,102,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $5,856,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 349,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,775,000 after acquiring an additional 185,241 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF stock opened at $34.49 on Friday. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.66 and a fifty-two week high of $38.14.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

