Stephens Analysts Give Cal-Maine Foods (CALM) a $40.00 Price Target

Stephens set a $40.00 price objective on Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) in a research note published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CALM has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Vertical Group cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.00.

NASDAQ:CALM opened at $42.04 on Tuesday. Cal-Maine Foods has a one year low of $40.63 and a one year high of $52.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.32.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $383.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.49 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The business’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. 64.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

