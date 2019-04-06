Stagecoach Group (SGC) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC) to an underperform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has GBX 125 ($1.63) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 145 ($1.89).

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SGC. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Stagecoach Group to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 160 ($2.09) in a research note on Friday, December 21st. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Stagecoach Group from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Stagecoach Group from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Stagecoach Group from GBX 171 ($2.23) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 165.75 ($2.17).

LON:SGC opened at GBX 138.90 ($1.81) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 366.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.63 million and a PE ratio of -20.13. Stagecoach Group has a twelve month low of GBX 124.30 ($1.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 184.70 ($2.41).

Stagecoach Group Company Profile

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom, mainland Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through five segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), megabus Europe, UK Bus (London), North America, and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, train, and tram services.

Analyst Recommendations for Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC)

