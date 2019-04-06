Stagecoach Group (SGC) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC) to an underperform rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has GBX 125 ($1.63) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 145 ($1.89).

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SGC. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Stagecoach Group in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Stagecoach Group to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 185 ($2.42) to GBX 160 ($2.09) in a research note on Friday, December 21st. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Stagecoach Group from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Stagecoach Group from GBX 205 ($2.68) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Stagecoach Group from GBX 171 ($2.23) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 165.75 ($2.17).

LON:SGC opened at GBX 138.90 ($1.81) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 366.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.63 million and a PE ratio of -20.13. Stagecoach Group has a twelve month low of GBX 124.30 ($1.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 184.70 ($2.41).

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom, mainland Europe, the United States, and Canada. It operates through five segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), megabus Europe, UK Bus (London), North America, and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, train, and tram services.

