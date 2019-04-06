SSE PLC/S (SSEZY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

SSE PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SSEZY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SSE PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSE PLC/S in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. UBS Group downgraded SSE PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SSE PLC/S in a research note on Thursday, January 10th.

Get SSE PLC/S alerts:

OTCMKTS SSEZY traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.19. The stock had a trading volume of 69,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,756. SSE PLC/S has a 52-week low of $12.88 and a 52-week high of $19.66. The company has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.74.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables.

Featured Article: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for SSE PLC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE PLC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.