Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 40,213 Shares of Archrock Inc (AROC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) by 57.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,822 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,213 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Archrock were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Archrock by 3.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,208,157 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,939,000 after buying an additional 64,738 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archrock by 5.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,500,236 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $237,903,000 after buying an additional 1,065,103 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Archrock during the third quarter valued at about $2,996,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Archrock by 11.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,575,151 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $92,417,000 after buying an additional 758,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Archrock during the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

AROC opened at $10.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. Archrock Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $13.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 2.89.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Archrock had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $233.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.15 million. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Archrock Inc will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AROC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Archrock in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Archrock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc operates as a midstream energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company provides natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also offers aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment.

