Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $856,000 Position in Huron Consulting Group (HURN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) by 59.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,197 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $180,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HURN stock opened at $48.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of -0.06. Huron Consulting Group has a 52 week low of $34.25 and a 52 week high of $57.00.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $205.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.02 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

HURN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Huron Consulting Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.75.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $824,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,783,612. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational performance, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

