Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $802,000 Stake in Chemours Co (CC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its stake in Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) by 76.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 93,656 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 357.1% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Chemours in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CC opened at $38.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.29. Chemours Co has a one year low of $25.17 and a one year high of $53.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 98.83% and a net margin of 14.99%. Chemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chemours Co will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 27th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 26th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.64%.

In other Chemours news, VP Amy Trojanowski sold 10,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $396,043.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,484.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul Kirsch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $386,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,924 shares of company stock valued at $3,924,730 in the last three months. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CC has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Chemours in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Chemours to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Chemours in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Chemours currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.13.

Chemours Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

