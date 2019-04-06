Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $791,000 Stake in Kemper Corp (KMPR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) by 32.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Kemper were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 31.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,324,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $508,773,000 after buying an additional 1,528,614 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 31.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,185,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $417,181,000 after buying an additional 1,236,313 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 31.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,185,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $417,181,000 after buying an additional 1,236,313 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 6,538.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,628,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,604,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 15.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,382,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,191,000 after buying an additional 180,318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

KMPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Kemper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

Kemper stock opened at $79.01 on Friday. Kemper Corp has a fifty-two week low of $55.15 and a fifty-two week high of $87.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. Kemper had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kemper Corp will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

