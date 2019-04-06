Spero Therapeutics Inc (SPRO) Receives $22.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Spero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SPRO) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.33.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SPRO shares. ValuEngine downgraded Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 12th. Oppenheimer set a $30.00 price objective on Spero Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPRO. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPRO traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.10. The stock had a trading volume of 116,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,610. Spero Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.52 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The company has a market capitalization of $242.80 million, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 2.97.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.15. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.63% and a negative net margin of 1,050.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.84 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spero Therapeutics will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. Its product candidate includes SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; and SPR741, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting.

