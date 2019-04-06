SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (RWX) Holdings Boosted by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,073 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 41.6% in the first quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 11,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,667,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $741,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA RWX opened at $38.88 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $34.74 and a 1-year high of $41.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.1749 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th.

WARNING: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/06/spdr-dow-jones-international-real-estate-etf-rwx-holdings-boosted-by-montecito-bank-trust.html.

About SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

Featured Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.