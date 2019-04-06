SpaceCoin (SPACE) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $0.00

SpaceCoin (CURRENCY:SPACE) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One SpaceCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. SpaceCoin has a market cap of $97,913.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of SpaceCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SpaceCoin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000265 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14,574.45 or 2.81532454 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00113844 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00001788 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000047 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000694 BTC.

WomenCoin (WOMEN) traded down 40% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpaceCoin Coin Profile

SpaceCoin (CRYPTO:SPACE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2015. SpaceCoin’s total supply is 24,517,665 coins. SpaceCoin’s official website is spacecoin.info . SpaceCoin’s official Twitter account is @space_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SpaceCoin

SpaceCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SpaceCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SpaceCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

