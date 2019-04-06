SOOM (SOOM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $814.00

SOOM (CURRENCY:SOOM) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 6th. One SOOM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0815 or 0.00001277 BTC on exchanges including BitForex and IDCM. SOOM has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $814.00 worth of SOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SOOM has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00007095 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00383837 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00020017 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.04 or 0.01655339 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00263256 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00006035 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000990 BTC.

About SOOM

SOOM’s total supply is 88,257,261 coins. SOOM’s official message board is fourthblockchain.org/notices.html . SOOM’s official website is fourthblockchain.org . SOOM’s official Twitter account is @soomblockchain

SOOM Coin Trading

SOOM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and IDCM. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOOM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

