SongCoin (SONG) Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges

SongCoin (CURRENCY:SONG) traded up 20.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 6th. SongCoin has a market capitalization of $9,814.00 and $35.00 worth of SongCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SongCoin has traded up 69.4% against the US dollar. One SongCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.76 or 0.01766571 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000181 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00003343 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00001364 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00013455 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00001497 BTC.

SongCoin Coin Profile

SONG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2014. SongCoin’s total supply is 32,565,300 coins. The official website for SongCoin is www.songcoin.org . SongCoin’s official Twitter account is @dynomania and its Facebook page is accessible here

SongCoin Coin Trading

SongCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SongCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SongCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SongCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

