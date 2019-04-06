Somewhat Positive News Coverage Unlikely to Impact Honda Motor (HMC) Stock Price

News stories about Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Honda Motor earned a daily sentiment score of 1.43 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

HMC opened at $28.45 on Friday. Honda Motor has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $35.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $50.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.94.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Honda Motor had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $3,957.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3,956.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $318.50 EPS. Honda Motor’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Honda Motor will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Honda Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Honda Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.10%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Nomura raised shares of Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

