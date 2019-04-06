Somewhat Positive News Coverage Extremely Unlikely to Affect Toyota Motor (TM) Share Price

Media headlines about Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) have been trending somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Toyota Motor earned a media sentiment score of 0.86 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the company an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several brokerages have commented on TM. ValuEngine lowered shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Toyota Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.00.

Shares of TM stock opened at $122.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.00. Toyota Motor has a 52 week low of $111.12 and a 52 week high of $138.68.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($1.69). Toyota Motor had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $69.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.22 billion. Research analysts predict that Toyota Motor will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

