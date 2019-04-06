SOLVE 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $609,538.00 (SOLVE)

SOLVE (CURRENCY:SOLVE) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. SOLVE has a market cap of $11.34 million and $609,538.00 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SOLVE has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One SOLVE token can currently be bought for $0.0539 or 0.00001067 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006982 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00377075 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002465 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019884 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $83.58 or 0.01656591 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.01 or 0.00257776 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00006035 BTC.

Augur (REP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00425019 BTC.

SOLVE Token Profile

SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 210,494,526 tokens. The Reddit community for SOLVE is /r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SOLVE is solve.care . SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care . SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care-foundation

SOLVE Token Trading

SOLVE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOLVE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

