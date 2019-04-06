SOCO International (SIA) Earns Buy Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of SOCO International (LON:SIA) in a research note released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SIA. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 74 ($0.97) price target on shares of SOCO International in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of SOCO International in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 113.20 ($1.48).

SIA opened at GBX 69 ($0.90) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.09, a quick ratio of 9.26 and a current ratio of 9.41. SOCO International has a fifty-two week low of GBX 65.50 ($0.86) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 125 ($1.63). The stock has a market cap of $227.05 million and a P/E ratio of 8.52.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. This is a positive change from SOCO International’s previous dividend of $5.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 8.06%. SOCO International’s payout ratio is currently 0.74%.

In related news, insider Jann M. Brown acquired 12,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 70 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £8,586.20 ($11,219.39). Also, insider Jann M. Brown acquired 12,755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 68 ($0.89) per share, for a total transaction of £8,673.40 ($11,333.33). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 37,591 shares of company stock worth $2,593,290.

About SOCO International

SOCO International plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. It has exploration, development, and production interests in Vietnam; and exploration and appraisal interests in Congo (Brazzaville) and Angola. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

