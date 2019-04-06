Snap (SNAP) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Media headlines about Snap (NYSE:SNAP) have been trending somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Snap earned a media sentiment score of 1.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Snap’s analysis:

SNAP opened at $11.84 on Friday. Snap has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $15.96. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 1.18.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.90% and a negative net margin of 106.39%. The company had revenue of $389.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Snap’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SNAP. Bank of America increased their price objective on Snap from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. Summit Insights raised Snap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Snap from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.99.

In other news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 4,447,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total value of $44,382,127.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,450,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,017,596.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lara Sweet sold 6,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total value of $37,441.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,039,155.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,517,946 shares of company stock valued at $64,715,231 over the last three months.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

