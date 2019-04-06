Smartlands (SLT) Price Hits $4.14

Smartlands (CURRENCY:SLT) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One Smartlands token can now be bought for about $4.14 or 0.00081783 BTC on exchanges including Stellarport, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Exrates. Smartlands has a market cap of $21.11 million and approximately $19,412.00 worth of Smartlands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Smartlands has traded up 7.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006987 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00376634 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019859 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.04 or 0.01662746 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00257976 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00006029 BTC.

Augur (REP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00430736 BTC.

Smartlands Profile

Smartlands’ launch date was August 8th, 2018. Smartlands’ total supply is 7,186,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 tokens. The Reddit community for Smartlands is /r/SmartlandsPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Smartlands’ official Twitter account is @smartlands and its Facebook page is accessible here . Smartlands’ official message board is medium.com/@smartlands . The official website for Smartlands is smartlands.io

Smartlands Token Trading

Smartlands can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport, Exrates and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartlands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartlands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smartlands using one of the exchanges listed above.

