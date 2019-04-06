SLM Solutions Group (AM3D) Given a €11.00 Price Target at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on SLM Solutions Group (ETR:AM3D) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AM3D has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HSBC set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on SLM Solutions Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €7.50 ($8.72) price target on SLM Solutions Group and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. SLM Solutions Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €12.50 ($14.53).

AM3D opened at €9.04 ($10.51) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $162.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.17. SLM Solutions Group has a one year low of €5.63 ($6.55) and a one year high of €37.35 ($43.43).

SLM Solutions Group AG provides metal-based additive manufacturing technology solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Machine Sales and After Sales. The Machine Sales segment engages in the development, production, marketing, and sale of machines for selective laser melting.

