Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $810.56 Million

Analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) will announce $810.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $812.20 million and the lowest is $809.97 million. Skyworks Solutions posted sales of $913.40 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full year sales of $3.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $3.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $4.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Skyworks Solutions.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 29.30%. The firm had revenue of $972.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down previously from $89.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. BidaskClub raised Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

In other news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $243,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 203,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,527,878.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total transaction of $857,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 210,922 shares in the company, valued at $18,084,452.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,001 shares of company stock worth $3,668,948. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 178.8% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 251.9% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded up $1.29 on Monday, hitting $86.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,049,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,404. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $60.12 and a 12-month high of $104.20. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.68.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 15.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 25th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.93%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

