SKF (SKFRY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank

SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SKFRY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SKF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SKF from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of SKF from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of SKF in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $22.00.
SKF stock opened at $18.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85. SKF has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $21.89.
About SKF
AB SKF (publ) offers bearings, seals, condition monitoring, lubrication systems, and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company's products include bearings, units, and housings; seals; lubrication solutions; lubricants; actuation systems, ball and roller screws, linear guides and tables, and engineering tools; magnetic bearings/permanent magnetic electric motors; mechatronic solutions; maintenance products; condition monitoring systems; power transmission products and solutions; coupling systems; test and measurement equipment; and vehicle aftermarket products, such as wheel end, powertrain, driveline, and suspension products.
