SKF (SKFRY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank

SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SKFRY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SKF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SKF from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of SKF from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of SKF in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $22.00.

Get SKF alerts:

SKF stock opened at $18.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.85. SKF has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $21.89.

SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter. SKF had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 21.25%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SKF will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

About SKF

AB SKF (publ) offers bearings, seals, condition monitoring, lubrication systems, and services. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company's products include bearings, units, and housings; seals; lubrication solutions; lubricants; actuation systems, ball and roller screws, linear guides and tables, and engineering tools; magnetic bearings/permanent magnetic electric motors; mechatronic solutions; maintenance products; condition monitoring systems; power transmission products and solutions; coupling systems; test and measurement equipment; and vehicle aftermarket products, such as wheel end, powertrain, driveline, and suspension products.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for SKF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SKF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.