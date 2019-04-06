SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (SITE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SITE. ValuEngine raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. UBS Group set a $58.00 price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 31st.

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $60.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a fifty-two week low of $45.32 and a fifty-two week high of $95.49.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $474.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.18 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total transaction of $568,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,637.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Pascal Convers sold 9,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total value of $534,202.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,202.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,540 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 289,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,820,000 after acquiring an additional 180,658 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,052,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,005,000 after acquiring an additional 170,411 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 392,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,549,000 after acquiring an additional 77,341 shares during the last quarter.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

