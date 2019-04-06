Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,647,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,193 shares during the quarter. Simon Property Group makes up approximately 0.4% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $780,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Simon Property Group by 14.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,460,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $611,567,000 after purchasing an additional 445,506 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Simon Property Group by 124.2% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 213,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,716,000 after purchasing an additional 118,202 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Simon Property Group by 355.4% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,921 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Simon Property Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Simon Property Group stock opened at $184.80 on Friday. Simon Property Group Inc has a twelve month low of $145.78 and a twelve month high of $191.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $57.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.57.
Simon Property Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered Simon Property Group to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.67.
Simon Property Group Company Profile
Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.
