Simon Property Group Inc (SPG) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,647,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,193 shares during the quarter. Simon Property Group makes up approximately 0.4% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $780,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Simon Property Group by 14.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,460,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $611,567,000 after purchasing an additional 445,506 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in Simon Property Group by 124.2% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 213,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,716,000 after purchasing an additional 118,202 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Simon Property Group by 355.4% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,921 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Simon Property Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $184.80 on Friday. Simon Property Group Inc has a twelve month low of $145.78 and a twelve month high of $191.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $57.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.57.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.01). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 63.21% and a net margin of 43.11%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

Simon Property Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered Simon Property Group to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.67.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

