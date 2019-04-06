Simmons First National Co. (SFNC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $171.71 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) to announce sales of $171.71 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $173.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $171.00 million. Simmons First National posted sales of $172.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full-year sales of $754.44 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $740.70 million to $764.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $816.82 million, with estimates ranging from $793.16 million to $849.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Simmons First National.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.61. The business had revenue of $172.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.84 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 10.14%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SFNC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Stephens set a $30.00 target price on shares of Simmons First National and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Simmons First National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Simmons First National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Simmons First National stock opened at $25.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Simmons First National has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $33.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.00%.

In related news, CEO George Makris, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.85 per share, for a total transaction of $248,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 220,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,486,035.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFNC. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 17.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 21,958 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 32.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 13.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,197,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,254,000 after purchasing an additional 140,846 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 14.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,170,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,285 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 4.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 71,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

