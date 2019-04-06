Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Grows Holdings in Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,214 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 26,193 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. HC Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. HC Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the period. CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 14,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Finally, Lathrop Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 129,500 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $15,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total transaction of $225,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,763,840.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,042 shares of company stock worth $686,137. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $115.00 on Friday. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $97.68 and a 12-month high of $120.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.91.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.27. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.06.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

