Shore Capital Reaffirms Hold Rating for Aviva (AV)

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Aviva (LON:AV) in a research report report published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Shore Capital currently has a GBX 430 ($5.62) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on AV. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Aviva from GBX 490 ($6.40) to GBX 470 ($6.14) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. HSBC decreased their target price on Aviva from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 475 ($6.21) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Aviva from GBX 556 ($7.27) to GBX 562 ($7.34) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Aviva from GBX 493 ($6.44) to GBX 479 ($6.26) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a top pick rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 509.62 ($6.66).

Get Aviva alerts:

Shares of Aviva stock opened at GBX 430.50 ($5.63) on Friday. Aviva has a one year low of GBX 361.80 ($4.73) and a one year high of GBX 554.60 ($7.25). The firm has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.04.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 20.75 ($0.27) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from Aviva’s previous dividend of $9.25. This represents a yield of 4.78%. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.79%.

In other news, insider Belen Romana Garcia bought 1,009 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 414 ($5.41) per share, with a total value of £4,177.26 ($5,458.33). Also, insider Tom Stoddard sold 153,625 shares of Aviva stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 412 ($5.38), for a total value of £632,935 ($827,041.68). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,137 shares of company stock worth $470,909.

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, and Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, pension, and annuity products; and lifetime mortgage products. It also provides insurance cover to individuals, and small and medium-sized businesses for risks associated primarily with motor vehicles, property, and medical expenses, as well as liabilities, such as employers' and professional indemnity liabilities.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.