Sequans Communications SA (SQNS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sequans Communications’ earnings. Sequans Communications posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Sequans Communications will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.20). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.03). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sequans Communications.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.39 million. Sequans Communications had a negative return on equity of 523.25% and a negative net margin of 91.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

SQNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on shares of Sequans Communications in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sequans Communications in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sequans Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.97.

Sequans Communications stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.09. 86,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,836. Sequans Communications has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $87.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 3.06.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sequans Communications stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Sequans Communications SA (NYSE:SQNS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 393,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000. FMR LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Sequans Communications as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 37.08% of the company’s stock.

Sequans Communications Company Profile

Sequans Communications SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband and Internet of Things applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks.

