Senior Housing Properties Trust (SNH) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $8.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SNH. Wells Fargo & Co raised Senior Housing Properties Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Senior Housing Properties Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. FBR & Co set a $24.00 price target on Senior Housing Properties Trust and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. BidaskClub downgraded Senior Housing Properties Trust from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Senior Housing Properties Trust from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Senior Housing Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.40.

Shares of SNH opened at $9.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $285.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.42 million. Senior Housing Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 25.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Senior Housing Properties Trust will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,046,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,746,000 after acquiring an additional 297,136 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 22,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,781,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,600,000 after acquiring an additional 54,561 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 44,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 209,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 35,400 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Senior Housing Properties Trust

SNH is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. SNH is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), or RMR Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

