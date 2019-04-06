SeaSpine (SPNE) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

SPNE has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SeaSpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of SeaSpine in a research note on Monday, January 7th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of SeaSpine in a research note on Sunday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on SeaSpine in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SeaSpine has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.86.

NASDAQ:SPNE opened at $14.17 on Thursday. SeaSpine has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.20). SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 23.37% and a negative return on equity of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $38.03 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that SeaSpine will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stuart Essig sold 8,900 shares of SeaSpine stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $142,489.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,189,948. 13.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,751 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SeaSpine during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical regions of the spine.

