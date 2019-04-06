Seaport Global Securities Reiterates $21.00 Price Target for U.S. Silica (SLCA)

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) received a $21.00 price target from equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the mining company’s stock. Seaport Global Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 24.04% from the stock’s current price. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for U.S. Silica’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America set a $15.00 price target on shares of U.S. Silica and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Silica to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “positive” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.42.

U.S. Silica stock opened at $16.93 on Thursday. U.S. Silica has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $34.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 2.42.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a positive return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $357.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Silica will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLCA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 322.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,546 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 51,558 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 1,029.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,026 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 58,359 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 7.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 268,291 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 18,411 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 24.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 853,622 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $16,074,000 after purchasing an additional 167,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 5.6% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 400,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,542,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

