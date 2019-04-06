Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,214,203 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 308,800 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 43.06% of Scorpio Tankers worth $39,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,659,166 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,465,000 after purchasing an additional 278,847 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 2,316,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,703 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Precocity Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Precocity Capital LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $615,000.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Shares of STNG stock opened at $19.50 on Friday. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.75 and a 52-week high of $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $998.19 million, a P/E ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The shipping company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.09. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 9.51% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $167.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Scorpio Tankers’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 12th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.77%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STNG. ValuEngine raised Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. B. Riley set a $20.00 price target on Scorpio Tankers and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Scorpio Tankers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.71.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/06/scorpio-tankers-inc-stng-shares-sold-by-dimensional-fund-advisors-lp.html.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

Further Reading: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.