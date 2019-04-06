Scam Advertisements promoting tax breaks that are Imitation prosper on Facebook

Hundreds of advertisements on Facebook promised U.S. homeowners who they had been entitled for huge state tax breaks if they installed fresh solar-energy panels. There was 1 catch.

The scam ads used photographs of nearly every U.S. governor — also sometimes President Donald Trump — to claim that using new, lucrative tax incentives, people might actually make money by installing solar technologies on their houses. Facebook users needed to enter telephone number and their addresses, email, utility info to learn more.

Those incentives don’t exist.

While the ads didn’t aim to bilk people of cash right — and it wasn’t possible to buy solar panels through these ads — they headed to websites that harvested personal information which could be utilized to introduce respondents to future come-ons, equally scammy and valid. It’s not apparent that the information was used in this fashion.

Facebook did not take action until informed by state-government officials that noticed the ads.

The notices reveal scammers can pelt users with misinformation for weeks, undetected. They also raise questions about whether tech companies like Facebook are effective at policing ads that are misleading , particularly as the 2020 elections — and the possibility of another onslaught of misinformation that is online — loom.

“This is definitely concerning — unquestionably, it’s misinformation,” explained Young Mie Kim, a University of Wisconsin-Madison professor who studied 5 million Facebook advertisements during the 2016 elections. “I keep telling people: We don’t have any foundation to regulate anything.”

Experts say sites and programs will need to be transparent regarding the advertisements that run on their platforms.

Facebook established a searchable database that gives information on political advertisements it runs, for example who bought them and the age and sex of their audience. However, it didn’t make that info available for ads until Thursday, when it announced it was expanding the database to contain most advertisements. Twitter offers its database of advertisements and promoted tweets. Google has an archive for political ads.

The approaches enable ads that are misleading to fester. One problem is the fact that ads can be targeted so narrowly that journalists and watchdog groups often will not view them.

Some sites linked from the fake advertisements that were solar-energy disappeared.

“We eliminated these pages and disabled these ad accounts recently and will continue to do it.”

Facebook states it employs an automated process to assess the images, text, targeting and location of ads. In some cases, employees review the ads. Users can also give comments if they think the advertisements violate company policies.

Governors’ offices have been alerted to find photographs of top politicians featured alongside claims such as”that you can get paid to go solar”

Helen Kalla, a spokeswoman for Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak, said she informed Facebook last month after staffers watched them.

Although some continued to days then criticism, they were taken by facebook later. Facebook also yanked ads featuring images of governors from Texas, Illinois, Colorado, Arizona, South Carolina and other states. However, the advertisements had been operating for some time.

He had been skeptical because not one of the companies he worked with mentioned these incentives, but others may not be.

“It’s very frustrating since it preys upon innocent men and women,” Fitzpatrick said.

The Associated Press found that some of these ads directed people to solar-energy sites that listed the identical company speech — a mailbox in Carlsbad, California — that had been employed by a company once under investigation by the Federal Trade Commission, the government’s consumer protection bureau. In 2012, the FTC sued his firm along with Jason Akatiff — then known as Coleadium, also known as Ads 4 Dough — for running fake news websites that marketed unfounded health benefits of colon cleansing and acai berry goods, according to court records.

The allegations settled without admitting guilt and agreed to a $ 1 million fine. Akatiff changed his company’s name to A4D Inc. in 2015, according to California firm filings.

Akatiff did not respond to messages.

Although the FTC sue to prevent them, can research fake ads and seek payment for victims, thousands of ads targeting select groups run on the web every day , which makes it more difficult to catch suspect advertisers.

Scam ads are popular in some specific businesses, such as insurance or solar power, where businesses are searching for people they can target after for products and services, stated Peter Marinello, vice president at the Council of Better Business Bureaus Inc..

The scammers sell the personal information that they collect to companies looking for clients, Marinello stated. “That is how this entire process plays out.”

