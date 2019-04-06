Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (SC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.92 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) will post $1.92 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.88 billion and the highest is $1.94 billion. Santander Consumer USA posted sales of $1.63 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will report full year sales of $7.96 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.88 billion to $8.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.49 billion to $8.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Santander Consumer USA.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

SC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Santander downgraded Santander Consumer USA to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

NYSE:SC opened at $22.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.13. Santander Consumer USA has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $22.25.

In other Santander Consumer USA news, insider Richard Morrin sold 17,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $362,324.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sunil Sajnani sold 1,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $32,593.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,013.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,096 shares of company stock valued at $518,773 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 98.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 451,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,053,000 after acquiring an additional 224,183 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 84.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 16,674 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 335.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 371,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after acquiring an additional 286,094 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 98.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 33,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 7.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 848,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,006,000 after acquiring an additional 55,151 shares in the last quarter.

Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

