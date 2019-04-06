Sanmina Corp (SANM) Stake Lifted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 770,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,822 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $18,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Sanmina by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 453,466 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,516,000 after acquiring an additional 18,729 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Sanmina by 107.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,949 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sanmina by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,748,663 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $269,063,000 after acquiring an additional 222,346 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Sanmina by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 129,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Sanmina by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 33,740 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 4,882 shares during the period. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SANM opened at $31.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.05. Sanmina Corp has a 52-week low of $22.30 and a 52-week high of $34.30.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS.

In other news, insider Jure Sola sold 200,000 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total transaction of $6,428,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 787,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,313,206.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Robert Anderson sold 14,167 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $451,785.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,933,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 238,126 shares of company stock worth $7,654,959 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SANM. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sanmina to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

