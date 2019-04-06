Sanderson Farms, Inc. (SAFM) Position Boosted by Suntrust Banks Inc.

Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its stake in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc.’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SAFM. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 2,890.9% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 101.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 722.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Lampkin Butts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.82, for a total transaction of $1,278,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,611 shares in the company, valued at $15,544,318.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Bierbusse sold 677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.94, for a total value of $77,137.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,444,189.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SAFM. BidaskClub downgraded Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sanderson Farms from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.38.

NASDAQ SAFM opened at $130.56 on Friday. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.98 and a 52 week high of $132.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $1.00. Sanderson Farms had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The business had revenue of $743.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. Sanderson Farms’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Sanderson Farms Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

