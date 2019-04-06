salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Shares Sold by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 71.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 951 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,332 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 29,364.2% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,716,594 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 21,642,889 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $938,778,000. Lunia Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,811,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,270,156 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,022,474,000 after buying an additional 4,321,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 19,671,694 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,694,432,000 after buying an additional 3,041,293 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $158.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $113.60 and a 12 month high of $166.99. The company has a market cap of $122.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.39.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. salesforce.com had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, Director Craig Conway sold 200 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.07, for a total transaction of $29,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,551.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.91, for a total transaction of $709,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 438,684 shares of company stock valued at $68,669,300. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $181.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.82.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

