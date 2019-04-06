salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) Chairman Marc Benioff Sells 10,000 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Chairman Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total value of $1,612,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 1st, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.12, for a total value of $1,591,200.00.

On Thursday, March 28th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total value of $1,554,600.00.

On Friday, March 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.24, for a total value of $816,200.00.

On Monday, March 25th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.91, for a total value of $1,619,100.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.28, for a total value of $1,632,800.00.

On Friday, March 15th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.02, for a total value of $805,100.00.

On Monday, March 18th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total value of $1,615,100.00.

On Wednesday, March 13th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.36, for a total value of $1,593,600.00.

On Monday, March 11th, Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $785,000.00.

On Friday, March 8th, Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total value of $1,550,400.00.

Shares of CRM opened at $158.56 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $113.60 and a 12-month high of $166.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $125.38 billion, a PE ratio of 109.35, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.39.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The CRM provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Macquarie increased their target price on salesforce.com from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on salesforce.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on salesforce.com from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.82.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Bremer Trust National Association raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Trust National Association now owns 17,925 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,124 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 3,983 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 779 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

