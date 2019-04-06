S&T (SANT) Given a €25.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on S&T (ETR:SANT) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €28.50 ($33.14) price target on shares of S&T and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on shares of S&T and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.

Shares of ETR:SANT opened at €23.36 ($27.16) on Friday. S&T has a 1 year low of €15.20 ($17.67) and a 1 year high of €28.06 ($32.63). The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.63.

S&T AG develops, implements, and markets IT hardware, solutions, and services primarily in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Eastern Europe, and North America. It operates through three segments: IT services, IoT Solutions, and Embedded Systems. The company offers devices for workplaces, such as desktops, notebooks, and tablets; external hard disks and fan less devices, as well as peripherals, including monitors and printers; and special solutions for POS comprising checkout systems, self-service terminals, and electronic advertising spaces.

