RPM International (RPM) Price Target Lowered to $69.00 at BMO Capital Markets

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

RPM has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPM International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 14th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of RPM International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of RPM International in a report on Sunday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of RPM International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of RPM International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RPM International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.88.

NYSE:RPM traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.03. 960,393 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.15. RPM International has a 1 year low of $46.64 and a 1 year high of $68.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.18.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. RPM International had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.95%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPM. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 5,778.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,112,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,059,278 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in RPM International in the fourth quarter worth about $63,851,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in RPM International in the fourth quarter worth about $15,417,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in RPM International in the fourth quarter worth about $10,768,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RPM International by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,283,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $75,428,000 after acquiring an additional 88,197 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

