RPC (RES) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Morgan Stanley

RPC (NYSE:RES) was upgraded by Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $11.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut RPC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut RPC from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut RPC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded RPC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays cut RPC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.69.

Shares of RPC stock opened at $12.71 on Thursday. RPC has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $20.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.99.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $376.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.48 million. RPC had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 10.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that RPC will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pam R. Rollins purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $108,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RES. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of RPC by 125.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,540,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,519 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of RPC by 147.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,104 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of RPC by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,290,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,368 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of RPC by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,069,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,426,000 after purchasing an additional 596,453 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of RPC in the fourth quarter worth $5,736,000. Institutional investors own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

