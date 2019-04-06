Royal Bank of Canada Increases Entertainment One (ETO) Price Target to GBX 500

Entertainment One (LON:ETO) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 500 ($6.53) in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Entertainment One from GBX 572 ($7.47) to GBX 626 ($8.18) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 504.67 ($6.59).

ETO stock opened at GBX 460 ($6.01) on Thursday. Entertainment One has a 12 month low of GBX 265.60 ($3.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 450 ($5.88). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 100.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.39.

In other Entertainment One news, insider Darren Dennis Throop sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 386 ($5.04), for a total transaction of £5,790,000 ($7,565,660.53).

Entertainment One Company Profile

Entertainment One Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, production, financing, distribution, and sale of family, television (TV), music, and film content rights across various media worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Family & Brands, Television, and Film. It distributes and sells films on screens in theatres and digitally, on DVDs and Blu-rays, and on TV; develops, produces, and distributes TV content across genres, platforms, and territories; and records, distributes, and licenses albums and songs.

