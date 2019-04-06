Royal Bank of Canada Increases Corus Entertainment (CJR.B) Price Target to C$7.50

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on CJR.B. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Cormark raised shares of Corus Entertainment from a market perform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$5.65 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.08.

CJR.B stock opened at C$6.83 on Tuesday. Corus Entertainment has a 12 month low of C$6.93 and a 12 month high of C$14.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

