Rotharium (RTH) Tops 1-Day Volume of $4,466.00

Rotharium (CURRENCY:RTH) traded up 78.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 6th. One Rotharium token can currently be bought for $1.22 or 0.00024339 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Rotharium has traded up 43.5% against the US dollar. Rotharium has a market cap of $4.11 million and approximately $4,466.00 worth of Rotharium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00007029 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00375951 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019931 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.29 or 0.01676041 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00257455 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005938 BTC.

Augur (REP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00428463 BTC.

Rotharium Token Profile

Rotharium’s total supply is 5,207,470 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,357,270 tokens. Rotharium’s official Twitter account is @Rotharium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rotharium is www.rotharium.io . The Reddit community for Rotharium is /r/rotharium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Rotharium Token Trading

Rotharium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rotharium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rotharium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rotharium using one of the exchanges listed above.

