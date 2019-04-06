Ross Stores (ROST) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ROST. Zacks Investment Research cut Ross Stores from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ross Stores from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Ross Stores to $92.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Ross Stores from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ross Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $98.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.69. Ross Stores has a one year low of $75.91 and a one year high of $104.35.

Ross Stores announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.55 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is a boost from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.94%.

In related news, insider Bernard G. Brautigan sold 12,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total value of $1,094,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,450 shares in the company, valued at $15,906,351. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James S. Fassio sold 50,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total value of $4,575,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,054 shares of company stock worth $12,504,328 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.1% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,826 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,259 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,278 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,594 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands in the United States. It primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

