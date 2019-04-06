Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 96.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 35,343 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROP stock opened at $345.49 on Friday. Roper Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $245.59 and a 1 year high of $350.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $35.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.21.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

ROP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $371.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $316.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $285.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $342.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.25.

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.13, for a total value of $574,227.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,741,285.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $326.97 per share, for a total transaction of $163,485.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 53,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,481,451.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock worth $8,115,760. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: RF Technology; Medical & Scientific Imaging; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers radio frequency identification (RFID) communication technology and software solutions, including application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security solutions, toll and traffic systems, RFID card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

